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Ryo Mika

【動画】失敗すれば日本代表戦のチケット没収…人気Youtuberナフィは5つのミッションをクリアできるのか？

GOALをGoogleでフォロー

人気サッカー系Youtuber「ナフィー」が日本代表vsエクアドル代表が行われた横浜国際総合競技場(日産スタジアム)でサポーターに突撃！

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人気サッカー系Youtuber「ナフィー」が日本代表vsエクアドル代表が行われた横浜国際総合競技場(日産スタジアム)でサポーターに突撃！ 5つのミッションに成功しなければまさかのチケット募集……過酷なチャレンジの行方はいかに？

撮影=10月1日

■後編はコチラ↓

執筆：Ryo Mika

News writer

News writer

📝Bio: Editor and writer covering multiple leagues including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. Joined GOAL in 2017.

My heart belongs to Arsenal (since 2004). Interested in tactical analysis, player and club narratives, and the political aspects of football.Responsibilities include writing, editing, and proofreading articles; writing, editing, and proofreading columns; and collaborating on projects with external reporters.

Areas of Expertise:

Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

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