【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ゲンクが伊東純也の活躍で勝利した。
ゲンクの伊東純也が代表ウィーク明けの一戦で見事な活躍を見せた。
ゲンクは21日、ジュピラー・プロ・リーグ第12節でラ・ルヴィエールと対戦。伊東純也は右サイドハーフで先発した。
10分、右サイドで受けた伊東が正確なクロスでヘイネンのヘディングシュートをお膳立て。伊東のアシストでゲンクが先制点を挙げた。
22分にもゲンクがリードを広げると、32分には3点目。伊東が右サイドでオーバーラップすると、グラウンダーのクロス。ドゥロシンミが押し込み、ゲンクが3点目を奪った。
伊東は60分に途中交代となったが、ゲンクが3-0と勝利。3試合ぶりの勝利に貢献している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing