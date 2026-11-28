【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ボルトンの伊藤敦樹がゴールを記録した。
ボルトンのMF伊藤敦樹が途中出場直後にゴールを記録した。
ボルトンは28日、チャンピオンシップ第18節で岩田智輝が先発したバーミンガム・シティと対戦。バーミンガムが先制するも、ボルトンが43分に追いつき、51分には逆転する。
しかし、10人のバーミンガムは56分に再びゴールを挙げて2-2に。すると、伊藤は80分からピッチに入る。直後のファーストプレーでGKが弾いたボールを伊藤が押し込み、3-2とリードした。
90分にもオウンゴールで追加点を挙げ、ボルトンが4-2と勝利。伊藤の今季3ゴール目が決勝点となり、3ポイントを獲得した。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing