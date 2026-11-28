【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】ラス・パルマスの宮代大聖がゴールを記録した。
ラス・パルマスのFW宮代大聖が2試合連続ゴールを記録した。
ラス・パルマスは28日、ラ・リーガ2部でアンドラと対戦。宮代は左サイドハーフで先発した。前半7分に先制を許すも、後半開始早々にラス・パルマスが追いつく。
63分に逆転すると、74分には3点目。さらに80分、宮代はペナルティエリアの端をドリブルで駆け上がり、スペースを見つけて強烈なシュートを放った。決定的な4点目を奪っている。
宮代は2試合連続となる今季5ゴール目を挙げた直後に途中交代。ラス・パルマスは連勝を達成し、ここ5試合で4勝目を獲得した。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing