イングランドMFライス「スペインに勝つとわかっていた。大きな成果だ」

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】イングランドがスペインに勝利した。
イングランド代表のMFデクラン・ライスが喜びを語った。『ITV』が伝えている。
イングランドはネーションズリーグ最終戦でスペインと対戦。3-2と競り勝ち、首位で決勝トーナメント進出を決めた。ライスは「今夜は彼らに勝つと分かっていた。クロアチア戦後の監督からのメッセージは非常に前向きなものだった」と語り、こう続けた。
「最初の10分間は最高のプレーだった。プレッシャー、プレッシャー。10人で30分間戦い、43試合無敗のチームに3対2で勝利したことは、非常に大きな成果だ」
「あの日のアルゼンチン（ワールドカップ）は、運命づけられていなかった。それがサッカーだ。スペインが2点目を奪った時、もしかしたら結果は違っていたかもしれない。これは大きな勝利だ。すごい。すべてがあっという間に起こったので、彼（ジェームズ・トラフォード）が2秒の間に2ゴールを決めたというのは本当にすごいことだ」
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing