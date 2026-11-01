今季加入のバイエルンMFが3か月離脱へ…アタッカー陣が軒並み欠場の危機

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】バイエルンのサイバリが負傷離脱へ。
バイエルンのMFイスマエル・サイバリが長期離脱を強いられることになりそうだ。『ビルト』が報じた。
今季PSVからバイエルンに加入したサイバリ。ここまで公式戦14試合に出場し、3ゴール・3アシストを記録している。10月31日に行われたドルトムント戦（2-2）では先発出場したが、相手GKとの接触で右足首の靭帯を断裂した。
すでにサイバリは手術を行い無事に成功。報道によると、3か月は戦列を離れることになるという。
また、セルジュ・ニャブリも左ハムストリングの筋肉を損傷。4～6週間は出場できない見込みだという。なお、バイエルンはルイス・ディアスとジャマル・ムシアラがすでに欠場している。
News writer
📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing