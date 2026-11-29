【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】バイエルンのDFライマーが負傷離脱することに。
バイエルンのMFコンラート・ライマーが負傷離脱することとなった。
2023年からバイエルンに所属するライマー。今季は右サイドバックのレギュラーとして公式戦16試合で2ゴール・2アシストを記録していた。しかし、28日のハンブルガーSV戦で負傷。
ライマーはハンブルガーSV戦で52分に負傷したレナート・カールに代わって出場したが、 87分には再び交代に。クラブは右足首の腱を脱臼したと発表し、手術が必要になるようだ。
報道によると、ライマーは約3か月の離脱になる模様。チームはハリー・ケイン、イスマエル・サイバリ、ジャマル・ムシアラらが離脱しており、“野戦病院”状態となっている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing