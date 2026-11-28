【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】リールの上田綺世がゴールを記録した。
リールの日本代表FW上田綺世が公式戦2試合連続となるゴールを挙げた。
リールは28日、リーグ・アン第12節でル・マンと対戦。ミッドウィークにバイエルンからゴールを奪った上田は先発出場した。
先制を許したリールだが、60分に追いつく。浮き球のパスにオフサイドラインギリギリで飛び出した上田。バックヘッドで合わせると、ボールはGKの頭上を越えてゴールに吸い込まれた。上田は公式戦2試合連続ゴールとなった。
82分にはオリヴィエ・ジルーも途中出場し、リールが逆転弾を狙いに行く。しかし、87分にクロスのこぼれ球をアントワーヌ・ラビラールに叩き込まれ、ル・マンが2-1とリードした。
試合は1-2で終了し、リールはリーグ戦で連敗を喫した。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing