【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース＆移籍情報】リーズが3連勝を達成している。
リーズ・ユナイテッドのMF田中碧がチェルシー戦の勝利で高評価を受けている。
リーズは28日、プレミアリーグ第12節でコヴェントリー・シティと対戦。田中碧は先発出場。前半に先制すると、後半にも2点を追加し3-0と快勝を収めている。田中は70分までプレーしている。
『ヨークシャー・イブニングポスト』では田中に「8」と高評価をつけ、「いつものようにエネルギッシュなプレーを見せ、数多くの好タックルやインターセプトを決めた」と称えた。
『リーズ・ライブ』でも「8」となり、「ハーフタイム直後に激しいタックルを受けた。ラインの間を縫うような巧みなパスを数本見せた。ペナルティエリアの端からシュートを枠外に外した。3点目のゴールではグドムンソンとのワンツーに関与した」と評価している。
『ヨークシャー・ポスト』では「7」となり、中盤に全力を注ぐ」と記された。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing