6戦連続スタメン出場の田中碧、現地評価は…「ボール保持時は無駄が多かった」

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】リーズの田中碧はスタメン出場となった。
リーズ・ユナイテッドのMF田中碧の評価は平均的なものとなった。
リーズは25日、プレミアリーグ第8節でサンダーランドと対戦。田中碧は6試合連続でスタメン出場。試合はスコアレスドローに終わり、田中は89分までプレーしている。
『ヨークシャー・イブニングポスト』では田中について「5」とやや低めの評価で、「サンダーランドのエネルギッシュな中盤陣を前に、リズムをつかめなかった。フィールドを縦横無尽に駆け回ったが、ボール保持時のプレーは無駄が多かった」と手厳しかった。
『ヨークシャー・ポスト』では「6」となり、「彼の持ち味を発揮するには適した日ではなかったが、歯を食いしばってよく頑張った」と献身性を評価されている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
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