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Kyoya Saito

6戦連続スタメン出場の田中碧、現地評価は…「ボール保持時は無駄が多かった」

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】リーズの田中碧はスタメン出場となった。

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リーズ・ユナイテッドのMF田中碧の評価は平均的なものとなった。

リーズは25日、プレミアリーグ第8節でサンダーランドと対戦。田中碧は6試合連続でスタメン出場。試合はスコアレスドローに終わり、田中は89分までプレーしている。

『ヨークシャー・イブニングポスト』では田中について「5」とやや低めの評価で、「サンダーランドのエネルギッシュな中盤陣を前に、リズムをつかめなかった。フィールドを縦横無尽に駆け回ったが、ボール保持時のプレーは無駄が多かった」と手厳しかった。

『ヨークシャー・ポスト』では「6」となり、「彼の持ち味を発揮するには適した日ではなかったが、歯を食いしばってよく頑張った」と献身性を評価されている。

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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing