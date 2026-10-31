リーズ敗戦も田中碧は一定評価「深い位置から試合をコントロール」

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】リーズの田中碧が先発出場した。
リーズ・ユナイテッドのMF田中碧が一定の評価を獲得している。
リーズは10月31日、プレミアリーグ第9節でボーンマスと対戦。先発した田中碧は65分までプレー。チームは0-2と敗れリーグ戦5試合未勝利となった。
一方で、『リーズ・ライブ』では田中碧に「7」と高評価をつけ、「序盤の20分間は好調で、深い位置から試合をコントロールしていたが、その後はパスが雑になり、タックルでも時折反応が遅れる場面が見られた。とはいえ、全体的にはまずまずのパフォーマンスだった」と記された。
また、『ヨークシャー・イブニングポスト』では「6」となり、「試合序盤は中盤で非常に安定したプレーを見せ、リーズが優位に立つ上で重要な役割を果たしたが、後半は精彩を欠いた」と記されている。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
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