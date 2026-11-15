AFC若手年間最優秀選手に佐藤龍之介ら日本人3人がノミネート

【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース】AFCが日本人選手のノミネートを発表。
AFCはユース・プレーヤー・オブ・ザ・イヤーにノミネートされた日本人3選手を発表した。
最終候補として佐藤龍之介、市原吏音、北原槙の3人がノミネート。20歳の佐藤はバレンシア所属で、今季から欧州に挑戦。18歳で日本代表デビューも飾り、2026年にはU-23アジアカップでは得点王とMVPをダブル受賞した。
21歳の市原はオランダのAZでプレー。U-23アジアカップで佐藤とともにプレーし、主将として絶対的レギュラーの一人だった。
一方、北原は17歳のMF。FC東京の下部組織出身で、現在は藤枝MYFCに期限付き移籍中。U-17日本代表としてアジアカップにも出場し、6得点で得点王とMVPを受賞している。
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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.Areas of Expertise:
Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing