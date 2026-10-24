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旗手怜央所属のバーンリー、今季6敗目で監督解任を発表

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【欧州・海外サッカー ニュース＆移籍情報】バーンリーが監督を解任した。

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バーンリーがニッキー・ヘイエン監督の解任を発表した。

今夏に旗手怜央が加入し、先日にはジェイミー・ヴァーディも加わったバーンリー。しかし、チャンピオンシップで苦戦を強いられており、24日にはリンカーン・シティに1-4と敗戦。今季6敗目を喫し、22位に下がっていた。

すると、試合後にクラブはヘイエン監督の解任を発表。会見ではヘイエンは自身の将来について「これは自分の力ではどうにもならないことだから、気力を失ってはいけない」と語っていた。

なお、ベルギー人のヘイエンは、7月10日にスコット・パーカーの後任として就任したばかりだった。

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📝Bio: An editor and writer with a strong interest in the Bundesliga, particularly Bayern Munich. Has followed the team continuously since 2002, with a focus on tactics and team evolution. Also knowledgeable about Japanese players competing in Germany, capable of editing and writing columns.

Areas of Expertise: Premier League Bundesliga, Scenes from European and other national teams , Football feature editing