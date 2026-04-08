Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ikhtisar Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Italy - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Donnarumma merasa 'terluka' oleh tuduhan bahwa para bintang Italia menuntut bonus besar untuk Piala Dunia

Kapten timnas Italia, Gianluigi Donnarumma, dengan tegas membantah laporan yang menyebutkan bahwa skuad timnas menuntut bonus finansial yang besar menjelang kekalahan telak mereka dalam babak play-off kualifikasi Piala Dunia melawan Bosnia-Herzegovina. Kiper yang tampak emosional itu menegaskan bahwa para pemain tidak pernah mengutamakan uang daripada kebanggaan mengenakan seragam Azzurri selama kampanye kualifikasi yang mengecewakan tersebut.

G. DonnarummaItaly
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March 2026
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16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest3188153143-1232
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18West Ham crestWest Ham3178163657-2129
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19Burnley crestBurnley3148193361-2820
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Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukan

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.  

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 31 at 8 pm (GMT). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted a number of games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The one and only previous UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Allianz Arena was the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Despite having a strong home backing, Bayern failed to land the prize as Chelsea led by Roberto Di Matteo would come out on top after a nailbiting penalty shootout.

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