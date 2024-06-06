Romelu Lukaku RomaGetty Images

Transfer Kejutan Romelu Lukaku? Striker Chelsea Isyaratkan Tolak AC Milan & Napoli, Lebih Pilih...

Romelu LukakuAnderlechtTransfersSSC NapoliAC MilanBelgium

Romelu Lukaku says he will be returning to Anderlecht sooner than people might think despite recent links to Napoli and AC Milan.

  • Lukaku returning to Chelsea from Roma
  • AC Milan and Napoli interested in another loan
  • Striker says he wants to play in Belgium again
