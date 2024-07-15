Copa America final Fans splitGetty Images
PENJELASAN: Mengapa Final Copa America 2024 - Argentina Vs Kolombia - Alami Penundaan Kick-Off

Fans tanpa tiket menyerbu Hard Rock Stadium jelang final - berujung pada penangkapan oleh polisi dan kepadatan di areal stadion.

  • Fans tanpa tiket menyerbu Hard Rock Stadium
  • Kepolisian setempat melakukan penangkapan
  • Kick-off ditunda lebih dari satu jam
