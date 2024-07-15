PENJELASAN: Mengapa Final Copa America 2024 - Argentina Vs Kolombia - Alami Penundaan Kick-Off

- Fans tanpa tiket menyerbu Hard Rock Stadium
- Kepolisian setempat melakukan penangkapan
- Kick-off ditunda lebih dari satu jam
A better view from above the Southwest Gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Very concerning having that many people in that small a space. I’m told by a Miami-Dade PD officer that all gates into stadium are closed for the time being. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/HkWNFgcmwn— Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024