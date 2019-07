Berita Transfer - RESMI: Aston Villa Rekrut Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan

We are delighted to confirm the signing of @MahmoudTrezeguet from Kasimpasa for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance. ✍️ . Full story at avfc.co.uk. . #PremierLeague #AVFC

A post shared by Aston Villa FC (@avfcofficial) on Jul 24, 2019 at 1:04am PDT