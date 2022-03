Sempat Tertatih, Real Madrid Menggila Dan Gilas Real Sociedad

1 - At 36 years and 177 days, Luka Modrić 🇭🇷 has become the oldest @realmadriden player to score from outside the box in @LaLigaEN since at least the 2003/04 season, surpassing Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 (34y and 86d vs Mallorca in June 2020). Eternal. pic.twitter.com/v50QbFXb5F