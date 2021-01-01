Live Blog

LIVE: Leeds United Vs Manchester United

Derbi Mawar antara Leeds United dan Manchester United tersaji. Siapa yang akan keluar sebagai pemenang?

Edinson Cavani vs Leeds United
Susunan Pemain Leeds vs Man United

2021-04-25T12:10:32Z

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford

Cadangan: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Shakcleton, Klich, Summervile, Hernandez, Poveda, Greenwood

Man United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford

Cadangan: De Gea, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, van de Beek, Matic, Mata, Pogba, Cavani