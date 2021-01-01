LIVE: Leeds United Vs Manchester United

Susunan Pemain Leeds vs Man United
Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford
Cadangan: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Shakcleton, Klich, Summervile, Hernandez, Poveda, Greenwood
Man United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford
Cadangan: De Gea, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, van de Beek, Matic, Mata, Pogba, Cavani
