LIVE: Berita Bursa Transfer 2020, Transfer Pemain & Gosip Transfer

Adam Richman, pembawa acara reality TV 'Man v Food', telah menjadi pemegang saham di klub League Two, Grimsby Town.

I just want to say that it means so much as a fan of the game, to be so thought of by a club with so much history. Especially as an American thousands of miles away.

This is the brother & sisterhood of football at its best. https://t.co/QEpiEJDdvZ