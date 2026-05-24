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Serie A
team-logoFlamengo
team-logoPalmeiras
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Jadwal Flamengo vs Palmeiras: Live Streaming, Siaran Langsung TV & Cara Menonton

Flamengo vs Palmeiras
Flamengo
Palmeiras
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news

A short intro, containing 2 to 3 paragraphs at minimum about the match itself. This can repurpose the content from the match preview article and even link to the actual match preview article itself e.g.read the Flamengo vs Palmeiras match preview here]

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cara Menonton Pertandingan Flamengo vs Palmeiras

Stasiun TV

(Channel Name)

Live Streaming

beIN Sports, Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV, Apple TV+ (HAPUS YANG TIDAK PERLU)

URAIKAN - A couple of paragraphs explaining which TV channel(s) and platform(s) the game can be watched or streamed on.

Jadwal Kick-Off Flamengo vs Palmeiras


[JANGAN HAPUS WIDGET PLACEMENT!] - URAIKAN venue and timing of the match di sini.

Kabar Tim & Skuad

Susunan Pemain Flamengo vs Palmeiras

4-2-3-1
Flamengo crest
Flamengo
FLA
Formasi
Palmeiras crest
Palmeiras
SEP
4-2-3-1
1A. Rossi2G. Varela4L. Pereira3Leo Ortiz26Alex Sandro21Jorginho20L. Paqueta52E. Araujo16S. Lino15J. Carrascal9Pedro1C. Miguel15G. Gomez4A. Giay26M. Cerqueira56A. Gabriel11J. Arias32E. Martinez8A. Pereira17M. Freitas40Allan42J. Lopez
Palmeiras crest
Palmeiras
SEP
4-2-3-1
Flamengo

Susunan Pemain Utama

Palmeiras

Pemain Pengganti

Manajer

  • L. Jardim
  • A. Ferreira

Pemain cedera dan kena skors

Cedera dan Larangan Bermain

  • Tidak ada pemain yang absen

Cedera dan Larangan Bermain

  • Tidak ada pemain yang absen

Kabar Tim Flamengo

URAIKAN - [a couple of paragraphs about the home team news based on the pre-match interviews and latest injury news or suspensions]


Kabar Tim Palmeiras

URAIKAN - [a couple of paragraphs about the home team news based on the pre-match interviews and latest injury news or suspensions]


Performa Terkini

FLA
-Performa

Gol Memasukkan (Kebobolan)
6/3
Pertandingan lebih dari 2,5 gol
1/5
Kedua tim mencetak gol
1/5

SEP
-Performa

Gol Memasukkan (Kebobolan)
8/4
Pertandingan lebih dari 2,5 gol
1/5
Kedua tim mencetak gol
3/5

Rekor Pertemuan

FLA

Last 5 matches

SEP

3

Menang

1

Seri

1

Menang

7

Gol tercipta

4
Pertandingan lebih dari 2,5 gol
1/5
Kedua tim mencetak gol
2/5

Klasemen


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