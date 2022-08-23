'Pergeseran Seismik' - Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford Bikin Fans Manchester United Senang Dengan Kemenangan Atas Liverpool

Manchester United melampaui ekspektasi untuk mengalahkan Liverpool 2-1 di Old Trafford pada Selasa (23/8) dini hari WIB, dengan Jadon Sancho dan Marcus Rashford tampil gemilang dengan mencetak gol.
Sancho membawa The Red Devils unggul pada menit ke-16. Dengan ketenangannya, ia menaklukkan James Milner dan menemukan pojok bawah gawang dengan sepakan dari dalam kotak penalti.
Rashford memperbesar keunggulan sekaligus mengakhiri paceklik golnya di awal babak kedua, dengan terlepas dari jebakan off-side dan melepaskan sepakan yang tidak bisa dibendung Alisson.
Mohamed Salah sempat memperkecil skor pada menit ke-81, namun United mampu mempertahankan kemenangan yang sangat dibutuhkan ini setelah menelan dua kekalahan beruntun di awal musim.
Bagaimana reaksi media sosial terhadap kemenangan Man United atas Liverpool?
Man Utd have run 3km further as it stands, how will ETH make them run negative metres in training. Backwards? Underwater? In space?— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 22, 2022
Seeing Marcus Rashford flying is a wonderful thing.— Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) August 22, 2022
Sancho and Rashford are the two players who needed this performance more than anyone. Delighted for them.— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 22, 2022
An abysmal goal for Liverpool to concede. Elliott's slack pass, Milner's wasteful cross, Henderson's poor touch, Gomez late to try and intercept, Alisson probably too close to his own goal.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 22, 2022
- Tactically, Ten Hag has identified Liverpool's weak point.— James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 22, 2022
- Psychologically, he has motivated a group of players who were a shambles last week.
- And he's shown the leadership to make two massive calls over Maguire & Ronaldo.
This could be a seismic moment in his #mufc career
Liverpool being rubbish isn’t as funny as United being rubbish— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 22, 2022
Amazing team performance from United, the movement in the final third, the way they worked for each other and pressed from the front. Haven’t seen them play like that for at least a year. Huge credit to Ten Hag and the players. I wonder how they did it.— Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 22, 2022
Erik ten Hag's big decisions pay off as Man Utd finally show bits of the combativeness, effort & cohesion he wants. Martinez set the tone early and was ace. Rashford, Sancho and Bruno benefitted from greater dynamism with Elanga/Martial. Attacked with purpose, defended with grit— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 22, 2022
FULL TIME— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 22, 2022
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
A chastening night for the Reds, who were second best in terms of aggression, belief and threat all night.
Apa arti dari hasil kejutan ini?
Manchester United akan turun ke dasar klasemen dengan kekalahan, namun sebaliknya mereka naik ke atas Liverpool di peringkat ke-14.
Sementara itu, The Reds berada di urutan ke-16 dengan hanya dua poin dari tiga pertandingan awal Liga Primer Inggris mereka. Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp itu berharap bisa kembali ke jalur kemenangan saat menjamu Bournemouth.
Selanjutnya, untuk Manchester United adalah tandang ke St Mary's untuk menghadapi Southampton.
