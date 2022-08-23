'Pergeseran Seismik' - Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford Bikin Fans Manchester United Senang Dengan Kemenangan Atas Liverpool

Manchester United mampu memutus dua kekalahan beruntun di awal musim ini dengan menalukkan Liverpool 2-1.

Manchester United melampaui ekspektasi untuk mengalahkan Liverpool 2-1 di Old Trafford pada Selasa (23/8) dini hari WIB, dengan Jadon Sancho dan Marcus Rashford tampil gemilang dengan mencetak gol.

Sancho membawa The Red Devils unggul pada menit ke-16. Dengan ketenangannya, ia menaklukkan James Milner dan menemukan pojok bawah gawang dengan sepakan dari dalam kotak penalti.

Rashford memperbesar keunggulan sekaligus mengakhiri paceklik golnya di awal babak kedua, dengan terlepas dari jebakan off-side dan melepaskan sepakan yang tidak bisa dibendung Alisson.

Mohamed Salah sempat memperkecil skor pada menit ke-81, namun United mampu mempertahankan kemenangan yang sangat dibutuhkan ini setelah menelan dua kekalahan beruntun di awal musim.

Bagaimana reaksi media sosial terhadap kemenangan Man United atas Liverpool?

Apa arti dari hasil kejutan ini?

Manchester United akan turun ke dasar klasemen dengan kekalahan, namun sebaliknya mereka naik ke atas Liverpool di peringkat ke-14.

Sementara itu, The Reds berada di urutan ke-16 dengan hanya dua poin dari tiga pertandingan awal Liga Primer Inggris mereka. Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp itu berharap bisa kembali ke jalur kemenangan saat menjamu Bournemouth.

Selanjutnya, untuk Manchester United adalah tandang ke St Mary's untuk menghadapi Southampton.

