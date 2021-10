Penalti Telat Buyarkan Kemenangan Inter Milan Atas Juventus

5 - Edin #Dzeko has scored 5 goals in his first 4 home seasonal apperances in Serie A this season: in the 3 points per win era only Mauro Icardi in 2017/18 and Marco Branca in 1995/96 have netted more with Inter after 4 games played at home (6 goals). Boom.#InterJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/WjAegmBzEi