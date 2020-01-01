Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC

"David De Gea Pakai Hand Sanitizer!" - Blunder Lagi, Sang Kiper Manchester United Diolok-Olok

Komentar()
David de Gea Manchester United 2019-20
Getty Images
Sang kiper nomor satu Setan Merah menjadi bahan olok-olok di media sosial setelah tampil kurang meyakinkan lawan Spurs.

Adil rasanya mengatakan bahwa Manchester United tidak tampil optimal saat kembali beraksi selepas melewati periode vakum karena pandemi virus corona.

Tampil pertama kalinya setelah tiga bulan Liga Primer Inggris terhenti, United yang bertandang ke markas Tottenham Hotspur, Sabtu (20/6) dini hari WIB, mengalami kesulitan di awal dan bahkan harus tertinggal lewat gol Steven Bergwijn.

Dari sudut pandang defensif, itu adalah gol yang sebenarnya bisa diantisipasi, karena Bergwijn memanfaatkan kelengahan lini belakang United dengan berlari sendirian dari tengah, sebelum melepaskan tembakan yang  tidak bisa dibendung David de Gea.

Pilihan Editor

Lebih banyak tim

    De Gea pun turut andil dalam terciptanya gol dengan kesalahan yang dilakukannya, sekaligus menambah catatan buruk performanya dalam beberapa bulan terakhir.

    Artikel dilanjutkan di bawah ini

    Kiper internasional Spanyol itu tidak maksimal dalam menepis bola tembakan Bergwijn, yang mendapat ruang tembak sangat terbuka setelah dengan mudah melewati penjagaan Harry Maguire.

    Tidak mengherankan, banyak reaksi konyol bemunculan di media sosial dalam menanggapi proses gol Spurs tersebut.

    Tutup