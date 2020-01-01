"David De Gea Pakai Hand Sanitizer!" - Blunder Lagi, Sang Kiper Manchester United Diolok-Olok

Adil rasanya mengatakan bahwa tidak tampil optimal saat kembali beraksi selepas melewati periode vakum karena pandemi virus corona.

Tampil pertama kalinya setelah tiga bulan Liga Primer Inggris terhenti, United yang bertandang ke markas Hotspur, Sabtu (20/6) dini hari WIB, mengalami kesulitan di awal dan bahkan harus tertinggal lewat gol Steven Bergwijn.

Dari sudut pandang defensif, itu adalah gol yang sebenarnya bisa diantisipasi, karena Bergwijn memanfaatkan kelengahan lini belakang United dengan berlari sendirian dari tengah, sebelum melepaskan tembakan yang tidak bisa dibendung David de Gea.

De Gea pun turut andil dalam terciptanya gol dengan kesalahan yang dilakukannya, sekaligus menambah catatan buruk performanya dalam beberapa bulan terakhir.

Kiper internasional Spanyol itu tidak maksimal dalam menepis bola tembakan Bergwijn, yang mendapat ruang tembak sangat terbuka setelah dengan mudah melewati penjagaan Harry Maguire.

Tidak mengherankan, banyak reaksi konyol bemunculan di media sosial dalam menanggapi proses gol Spurs tersebut.

Someone tell De Gea that hand sanitizer is for your actual hands and not ya gloves — mathew rennie (@mathew_rennie) June 19, 2020

Harry Maguire turns like a Snorlax https://t.co/oz9YKVfSlb — Zito (@_Zeets) June 19, 2020

David De Gea since the 2018 World Cup: pic.twitter.com/lf55UmgZOi — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) June 19, 2020

All us Manchester United fans when de Gea made that stupid mistake:pic.twitter.com/RzT1KQAJnr — Adil (@Adil_UTD) June 19, 2020

United fans have been waiting three months for a Bruno X Pogba masterclass, only to be greeted with a Maguire and De Gea disaster 😭 — Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) June 19, 2020

De Gea when there’s an easy save to make pic.twitter.com/EZN3U4udCa — Cal💬 (@CalChibnall) June 19, 2020

If you ever feel stupid then just remember Man Utd made this guy the most expensive defender in the world. pic.twitter.com/zB1mJVaZHG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 19, 2020

I’ve heard people say that De Gea > Bernd Leno 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WBcorcnzHG — ♣️ (@AFCMax9) June 19, 2020

May the god of be with Manchester United and may the spirit of error that resides in David Luiz dwell in Maguirenand De Gea tonight as they battle Spurs.



I am here drinking my fearless classic energy drink, nothing will stop that prayer!!#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/C3JoQdFgcV — Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) June 19, 2020