RESMI: AS Roma Permanenkan Henrikh Mkhitaryan Dari Arsenal

Dear friends, I’m delighted to announce that I have permanently joined the #giallorossi 💛❤️🐺👊🏻 Firstly, I would like to thank @arsenal , its personnel and the millions of #gunners , all whom supported me over the past year and a half. A special thanks goes to Arsene Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me. Now the preparation begins with my new challenge and my second year adventure in @seriea . I love the city of #roma , I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals! #dajeroma #rome #romanista @officialasroma #micki #mickimagic #mkhitaryan

