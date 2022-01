Pre-sale open: Our 2022 away kit, testament to Bob Marley's last-ever outdoor concert, in Dalymount Park 1980.



Shirt sales will also raise funds to bring football and music to asylum seekers in Ireland.



"Unity is the world's key, and racial harmony"



👉 https://t.co/7JnYwNbxWq pic.twitter.com/k1FMUcBcF1