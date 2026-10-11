Anaitasuna FT Descripción general

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Posiciones

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PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
1Oberhausen crestOberhausen13101232131931
L
W
W
W
W
2ボルシアドルトムントII crestボルシアドルトムントII1394030151531
W
W
W
W
D
3Borussia Moenchengladbach II crestBorussia Moenchengladbach II1382329151426
W
W
L
W
L
4FC Guetersloh crestFC Guetersloh138232819926
W
L
W
L
D
5Sportfreunde Siegen crestSportfreunde Siegen136432719822
W
W
L
W
W
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