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Anaitasuna FT Descripción general
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October 2026
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England Reserven
|Posición
|Equipo
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|Puntos
|Formulario
|1
|Oberhausen
|13
|10
|1
|2
|32
|13
|19
|31
|2
|ボルシアドルトムントII
|13
|9
|4
|0
|30
|15
|15
|31
|3
|Borussia Moenchengladbach II
|13
|8
|2
|3
|29
|15
|14
|26
|4
|FC Guetersloh
|13
|8
|2
|3
|28
|19
|9
|26
|5
|Sportfreunde Siegen
|13
|6
|4
|3
|27
|19
|8
|22