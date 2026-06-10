World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan secured their place at their first-ever World Cup by finishing second in their final AFC group, behind Iran. A crucial 3-0 victory over Qatar in their final qualifier ensured direct qualification and spared the Uzbeks from having to navigate the play-offs.
Uzbekistan built its successful qualification campaign on an impressive balance between attack and defence, scoring 27 goals and conceding just 11 across 16 matches played during the second and third rounds.
What to expect
Simply reaching the World Cup finals is already a historic achievement for Uzbekistan, and the group stage presents a significant challenge, with Colombia and Portugal widely regarded as the favourites for Group K. DR Congo appear, at least on paper, to be the opponent against whom Uzbekistan has its best chance of securing a victory.
A win against the African side could be vital in the race to finish among the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams and earn a place in the knockout rounds. Achieving that goal will also depend heavily on Uzbekistan’s ability to remain defensively solid, particularly against Portugal’s formidable attacking firepower.
Man in charge
While Italy will miss out on a third consecutive World Cup, Italian football will still be represented in North America by three compatriots managing national teams. Alongside Carlo Ancelotti with Brazil and Vincenzo Montella with Turkiye, Fabio Cannavaro - the man who lifted the trophy for the Azzurri in 2006 - will take charge of Uzbekistan.
Cannavaro was appointed in October and inherited a team that had already secured qualification, meaning he did not contribute directly to the campaign itself. Since his appointment, however, he has overseen a series of friendly matches, earning victories over Kuwait and Egypt, while only a last-gasp goal from Cody Gakpo kept them from drawing with the Netherlands on the eve of the tournament.
MVP
Uzbekistan’s standout player, and a genuine national icon, is Eldor Shomurodov. A familiar face to Italian football fans, the striker played in Serie A for both Genoa and Roma, winning the Conference League with the Giallorossi in 2022. Since the summer of 2025, he has been playing in Turkey for Istanbul Basaksehir.
Shomurodov is Uzbekistan’s all-time leading goal-scorer and played a pivotal role in helping his country qualify for its first-ever World Cup finals. He has also worn the captain’s armband since 2018.
The striker still needs 40 more international appearances to become Uzbekistan’s most-capped player, a record that remains in the hands of Server Djeparov, one of the greatest figures in Uzbek football history.
One to watch
Abdukodir Khusanov first attracted international attention during his time at Lens after beginning his professional career in his homeland. His performances in France convinced Manchester City to invest €35 million to bring him to England in January 2025, making him the first Uzbek player in Premier League history.
Physically imposing yet technically gifted, Khusanov combines strength, outrageous athleticism, and composure on the ball, qualities that made him a natural fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of play. While he still shows occasional signs of inexperience, understandable given his age, his potential is undeniable.
The World Cup will provide the perfect stage to assess just how high the ceiling is for one of Uzbekistan’s most promising talents.