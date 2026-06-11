World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Germany
Germany booked their place at the World Cup by winning UEFA Group A, but they did not have it all their own way. In their opening game against Slovakia, they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat, marking the first time in their history that Germany had lost a World Cup qualifier away from home. In the return fixture, however, they responded emphatically with a 6-0 win to secure their place in North America.
It has not been an easy few years for Die Mannschaft. Their group-stage elimination as holders at the 2018 World Cup was followed by another early exit in 2022, marking the first time in Germany’s storied history that they had suffered back-to-back first-round exits at the World Cup.
In 2023 came further setbacks, with defeats to Belgium, Poland, Colombia and Japan, before a change on the bench led to the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann. The young coach guided Germany through Euro 2024 on home soil, where their run was ended in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Spain.
And so after a turbulent recent spell, Germany appear to have put those disappointments behind them and are aiming to return to the elite of world football.
What to expect
Germany are expected to build on the encouraging signs they showed at the most recent Euros and restore one of football’s most successful nations to contention for at least a place on the World Cup podium.
From captain Joshua Kimmich to defensive rock Antonio Rudiger and the ever-industrious Kai Havertz, manager Julian Nagelsmann has top-level talent at his disposal - even if Germany are not considered among the favourites to win the tournament outright. The transition between generations is still ongoing, and it may take time before they return to the heights they reached between 2002 and 2014, when Joachim Low’s side became world champions.
Since the previous Euros, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan have all stepped aside, and the younger generation replacing them still has to prove it can match the legacy of those players. That trio were originally joined in announcing their international retirements by Manuel Neuer, but the legendary goalkeeper has been brought back at the age of 40 to try and solve one of his country’s most problematic positions.
Man in charge
Julian Nagelsmann arrives with a mixed managerial record behind him, but his style of play suits the players at his disposal and reflects the direction modern football is heading.
Even so, he has frequently been the target of criticism from supporters and pundits alike, particularly over his communication and squad selections. One of his most trusted players, Leroy Sane, has come under scrutiny from fans who believe he is in decline, while others accuse Nagelsmann of not giving young midfielder Angelo Stiller the opportunities he deserves.
The strongest criticism in recent months has centred around Deniz Undav. Many German supporters would like to see him start as the central striker, whereas Nagelsmann has mainly used the Stuttgart star as an impact substitute.
With Jurgen Klopp’s shadow lingering in the background, Nagelsmann’s future on the Germany bench may depend on the decisions he makes over the next couple of months.
MVP
Despite his difficult first season at Liverpool, Florian Wirtz has been Germany’s outstanding player of the past 12 months, and arrives at the World Cup hoping to build on an encouraging Euros two years ago.
Wirtz cost the Reds an initial £100 million, but partly due to the team’s struggles under Arne Slot, he found adapting to English football challenging. Back in Germany, many have questioned both his decision to move and his rejection of Bayern Munich.
Germany’s fortunes will depend heavily on Wirtz and his partner in crime, Jamal Musiala, who has returned to full fitness after a serious injury and is ready to create chances in the attacking third. Young, fearless and immensely gifted, the two contrasting but complementary stars will be among the most exciting players to watch in the entire tournament.
One to watch
The summer of 2026 promises to be life-changing for Nathaniel Brown. Not only is the defender set to join one of the giants of European football, Bayern Munich, but he is also set to start for one of the favourites at the World Cup after winning over Julian Nagelsmann.
Brown, who was also being chased by the United States thanks to his American father, only made his Germany debut in October having caught the eye with his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, but the 22-year-old has emerged as a potential long-term answer to what had become a problem position for Die Mannschaft in recent times.
Able to pose an attacking threat while also capable to locking down opposition wingers, Brown had also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United before it emerged in the build-up to the tournament that he has agreed personal terms with Bayern ahead of a move that the Bundesliga champions hope will cost them in the region of €50 million.