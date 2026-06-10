World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Australia

Australia’s road to the 2026 World Cup was marked by two very different phases. In the first stage, the Socceroos cruised through a four-team group featuring Palestine, Lebanon and Bangladesh, winning all six matches while scoring 22 goals without reply..

The second phase of AFC qualifying, however, proved far more challenging. Australia suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, followed by a draw against Indonesia that led to the resignation of manager Graham Arnold, who was replaced by Tony Popovic.

Under their new head coach, Australia quickly found their rhythm. Victories over China, a draw away to Japan and a lengthy unbeaten run transformed their campaign. The decisive moments came with a 1-0 victory over an already-qualified Japan and, a few days later, a crucial 2-1 win away in Saudi Arabia to book their place at the tournament.