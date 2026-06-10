World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: South Africa

South Africa’s qualification for the World Cup - the fourth in their history - came as something of a surprise. Five wins in 10 matches were enough to secure top spot in CAF Group C ahead of favourites Nigeria, despite two draws in the head-to-head meetings with the Super Eagles and the impressive challenge of Benin, who led the group ahead of the final matchday.

The decisive moment came in that final round of fixtures, as Bafana Bafana secured a convincing 3-0 home victory over Rwanda, while Nigeria beat Benin to steal a spot in the play-offs.

What truly made the difference for South Africa were victories against the lower-ranked sides in the group, including Zimbabwe and Lesotho, both of whom Nigeria dropped points against. Things would have been more comfortable for them, too, had South Africa not fielded an ineligible player for the second meeting with Lesotho, meaning they were deducted three points.