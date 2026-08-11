Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Book Bayer Leverkusen Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 tickets: Bundesliga prices, upcoming fixtures & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen

Check out how you can see the German champions in action this season

Despite sellout crowds regularly packing the turnstiles at the BayArena, tickets are still consistently snapped up by savvy matchgoers eager to see Bundesliga powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen live during the 2026/27 season.

Looking for tickets? Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayer Leverkusen ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Bayer Leverkusen TicketsBook Now

Upcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2026/27 fixtures

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 13:00SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayer LeverkusenBrita-Arena, WiesbadenBuy Tickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:30SV Elversberg vs Bayer LeverkusenWaldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-ElversbergBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:30Bayer Leverkusen vs 1. FC Union BerlinBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:30FC Augsburg vs Bayer LeverkusenWWK Arena, AugsburgBuy Tickets
Sun 20 Sep 2026, 15:30Bayer Leverkusen vs RB LeipzigBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 12:001. FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayer LeverkusenMewa Arena, MainzBuy Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 12:00Bayer Leverkusen vs SC FreiburgBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 12:00TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer LeverkusenPreZero Arena, SinsheimBuy Tickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 11:00Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB StuttgartBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 11:001. FC Köln vs Bayer LeverkusenRheinEnergieSTADION, CologneBuy Tickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 11:00Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Paderborn 07BayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 11:00Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer LeverkusenWestfalenstadion, DortmundBuy Tickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 11:00Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia MönchengladbachBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 11:00SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer LeverkusenWeser Stadium, BremenBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 11:00Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht FrankfurtBayArena, LeverkusenBuy Tickets

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen tickets?

Multiple ticketing pathways exist for securing seats at the BayArena, depending on your budget and planning window:

  • Official Club Ticket Portal: Purchasing directly via bayer04.de is the primary method for face-value tickets. Tickets are typically released online 4 to 6 weeks before each fixture.
  • Bayer 04 Club Membership: Official club members receive an early priority access window before any remaining seats hit open general sale. For high-demand fixtures (e.g., Bayern Munich or European knockouts), membership is virtually essential for primary sales.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: If official channels sell out, secondary ticket marketplaces provide alternative digital ticket resale options. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying to ensure ticket security.

Bayer Leverkusen TicketsBook Now

How much are Bayer Leverkusen tickets?

Buying directly through Bayer 04 on a single-match basis offers some of the most accessible ticket pricing in European football:

  • Direct Face-Value Rates: Adult single-match tickets generally range from €15 to €55, depending on the stadium section and opponent category.
  • Stand Locations: The cheapest seats (and standing terraces) are located in the North (Nordkurve) and South stands behind the goals. Central side stands (Westtribüne and Osttribüne) command top face-value prices.
  • Secondary Resale Rates: On secondary marketplaces like StubHub, entry-level prices for standard Bundesliga games start from around €25 to €35, with marquee matchups against Bayern Munich or Rheinderby rivals 1. FC Köln commanding higher market-driven rates.
  • Concession Categories: Like most Bundesliga sides, Bayer Leverkusen offers tiered pricing brackets for juniors, students, and seniors on select primary ticket drops.

History of the BayArena

The BayArena, which has a capacity of over 30,000, has been the home of Bayer Leverkusen since it was first opened in 1958. 

It was initially built to provide a sports facility for Bayer company employees. The stadium has undergone several major renovations over time, and it’s evolved into a world-class arena, which is one of the symbols of modern German football. 

The Bay Arena was selected as one of nine venues to be used during the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, and three group games and one quarter-final encounter were played there.

Ticket availability for German top-flight matches remains extraordinarily tight due to passionate fan cultures and high stadium attendances. If you plan to back your pre-season observations with low-risk wagers, starting with promotional house credit is a major advantage. Spend a moment reviewing our comprehensive guide to benefits unlocked by our megapari promo code.

Frequently asked questions

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Bayer Leverkusen match tickets, it can make the process much easier, especially for more high-profile matches. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, and discounted stadium tours. A Bayer Leverkusen Membership costs €45 for adults annually.

For some of the marquee matches, like when Bayern Munich visit the BayArena, tickets will be in high demand and will sell out. However, it’s always worth checking out secondary market sites such as StubHub and Viagogo to see if there are Bayer Leverkusen resale tickets available.

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.

As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google