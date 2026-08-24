How to get Troyes vs Strasbourg tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Troyes take on Strasbourg on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

Strasbourg enters the fixture eager to bounce back following a tough 4-0 opening defeat against Marseille. In their recent head-to-head encounters, competitive balance has been key, with three of their last five Ligue 1 meetings ending in draws—including a 1-1 result in their most recent matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Troyes vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Strasbourg kicks off at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, with the match scheduled for the current Ligue 1 matchday.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Troyes vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match at Stade de l'Aube, follow these options depending on which team you support:

Official Home Tickets (ESTAC Troyes Fans & General Public)

Official Online Store: Purchase directly through the ESTAC Troyes official ticketing platform.

In-Person Box Office: On matchday, tickets can be bought at the Stade de l'Aube ticket counters, subject to remaining availability.

Away Supporters (Strasbourg Fans)

Official Away Sector: Away fans must purchase tickets through the official RC Strasbourg Alsace ticketing portal or by contacting their club's ticketing department directly to secure seats in the visitors' section.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If tickets are sold out on primary channels, secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often list verified resale tickets.

How much do Troyes vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Troyes vs Strasbourg vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

Official Box Office & Primary Sales

Standard Seats: Face-value tickets sold directly by ESTAC Troyes range from around £10 to £40 (€12 to €45), depending on the stand (behind the goals vs. main stand).

Youth & Concessions: Discounted tickets for children or students generally cost between £5 and £15 .

Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

Starting Price: Resale listings on secondary platforms such as StubHub typically start around £25 to £30 ($35 to $40) for standard behind-the-goal seating.

Average Price: The average resale ticket price for this specific fixture sits around £60 to £65 ($80 to $85), with premium longside seating running higher depending on demand.

Troyes vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Strasbourg Form

Troyes have not won in their last three matches, recording two draws and one win across their five most recent fixtures. Their only Ligue 1 outing in this run ended in a 0-0 draw with Paris FC on August 22. In pre-season, they drew 1-1 with both Panetolikos and Auxerre, though they did win their two earlier friendlies, beating GOAL FC 5-2 and Grenoble 3-0. Across their last five matches, Troyes scored eight goals and conceded three.

Strasbourg's recent form makes for difficult reading. They won just one of their last five matches, with that sole positive result a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in a friendly, which counted as a win on penalties or by another cup format. They lost to Freiburg twice on the same day in August, both by a 2-0 scoreline, and were beaten 5-2 by Elversberg. Their Ligue 1 season began with a 4-0 defeat to Marseille on August 21. Strasbourg conceded 13 goals across their last five matches while scoring just four.

Troyes vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 21, 2023, when Troyes and Strasbourg drew 1-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade de l'Aube. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Ligue 1, Troyes have won one, Strasbourg have won one, and three matches have ended level. Troyes claimed a notable 3-2 victory at Strasbourg in January 2023, while Strasbourg's only win in the dataset came in February 2018.

Troyes vs Strasbourg Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Troyes sit ninth while Strasbourg are placed 18th after the opening round of fixtures.