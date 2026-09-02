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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoEverton
Book Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton

Don't miss your chance of seeing Tottenham in Premier League action this season

Tottenham have fond memories of playing Everton. When they went head-to-head with the Toffees on home turf on the final day of last season, back in May, a 1-0 win secured their Premier League survival.

Tottenham vs Everton TicketsBook now

You can book tickets today to see if Roberto De Zerbi's men can bag another victory against the Merseyside Blues at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 12.

Spurs fans are hoping that their hoard of multi-million-pound summer signings will be well bedded in by mid-September and that they will be producing the goods at the iconic North London venue.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League fixture?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) on Saturday, September 12, with a scheduled 5.30pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Live Football Tickets.

Tottenham vs Everton TicketsBook now

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Tottenham vs Everton TicketsBook now

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

LIL
D1-1
CRY
W2-0
PNE
W0-4
BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawEverton
3
1
1
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
12Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-1-4-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyA. GrayA. GrayM. van de VenM. van de VenJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeA. RobertsonA. RobertsonM. FernandesM. FernandesR. BentancurR. BentancurS. TonaliS. TonaliO. MarmoushO. MarmoushSavioSavioD. SolankeD. SolankeJ. PickfordJ. PickfordA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoB. JohnsonB. JohnsonK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallJ. GarnerJ. GarnerT. GeorgeT. GeorgeH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongT. BarryT. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Everton

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • D. Moyes
Tottenham Hotspur

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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