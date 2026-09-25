How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris Saint-Germain take on Le Mans on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Historically, PSG hold a strong advantage in this matchup, having won four of their previous five direct encounters across all competitions. Their most recent competitive meeting came in February 2025 in the Coupe de France, where Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2–0 away victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans takes place at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans FC match at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 10, 2026, follow these steps across the main purchasing options:

1. Official PSG Ticketing Website

Direct Single Tickets: Visit the official Paris Saint-Germain ticketing portal ( billetterie.psg.fr ).

Official Resale (Ticketplace): If standard general admission tickets are sold out, PSG operates an integrated resale platform called Ticketplace on their official site. Season ticket holders list their seats here safely at regulated face-value prices.

2. Official Ticket & Travel Packages

If you are visiting Paris from abroad, authorised travel partners provide complete fan packages. These bundles typically include an official Category 1 or Category 2 match ticket along with local hotel stays and breakfast options.

3. VIP & Hospitality Experiences

For access to stadium lounges, pre-match catering, and premium seating, navigate to the VIP Offers tab on the official PSG ticketing site or select hospitality packages through authorised agencies.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms

If you are unable to secure tickets directly through the club, Secondary Ticket Platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets submitted by fans. Note that third-party marketplace prices are determined by sellers and may be listed above or below official face value.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Le Mans FC at the Parc des Princes vary depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Direct Tickets & Ticketplace

Standard Single Tickets: Face-value single tickets directly through the official PSG box office start from €45 for general admission upper-tier seats or restricted-view seating.

Mid-Tier & Central Seats: Category 1 and side-stand tickets typically range between €75 and €150 , depending on field proximity and view.

2. VIP & Hospitality Packages

Hospitality Lounges: Premium ticket packages including pre-match catering, open bar, and VIP lounge access start from €449 per person.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Resale tickets on secondary marketplace such as StubHub vary significantly based on demand.

Entry-Level Resale: On verified secondary platforms, starting prices generally begin around €70 to €85 .

Average Resale Price: The average market price for standard seats ranges from €140 to €180 .

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Form

PSG head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat at home to Monaco in Ligue 1, a loss that followed draws against Lille (2-2) and Rennes (2-2). The single win in that run came against Aston Villa (2-1) in the UEFA Super Cup. PSG have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.

Le Mans have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1, and they also drew 2-2 at Brest earlier in the campaign. A 3-2 defeat to Rennes represents their heaviest recent loss. Across the five matches, Le Mans have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Coupe de France in February 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 away at Le Mans. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, PSG hold a clear advantage with three wins to Le Mans' one, with one additional PSG victory also in the dataset. PSG have scored 11 goals in those encounters and conceded just one.