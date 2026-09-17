In July 2020, Deportivo La Coruna hit rock bottom. After finishing 19th in the Spanish Segunda, they were relegated to the third tier for the first time in 40 years, and 20 years after their first and only top-flight title success.

There was plenty of controversy at the time, too. Deportivo's final game was postponed after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for Covid-19, and wins for both Lugo and Albacete sealed their fate before they could even kick a ball. Deportivo officials argued that the whole round of matches should have been rearranged so that the teams could play in equal conditions, but ultimately saw appeals to La Liga, the RFEF and the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected.

Deportivo had dropped out of La Liga in 2011, 2014 and 2018, all while dealing with crippling debts, but this was a devastating blow from which a quick recovery would be impossible. A gradual, well-planned rebuild did take place, though, with Deportivismo - the word used to describe the undying devotion of the club's fanbase in the local Galician community - helping to drive the team into an exciting new era.

Fast-forward to present day, and not only are Deportivo back in La Liga, but the early signs suggest they could challenge for European qualification come the end of the season. Los Herculinos (The Herculeans) are living up to their nickname as a club reborn, with a new set of stars looking to follow the example set by the legends who formed part of their unforgettable 'Super Depor' project.