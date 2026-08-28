With Viktor Tsygankov, Ajax have gone for a different kind of right winger. The left-footed Ukrainian excels at creating chances, linking play and picking out team-mates in dangerous areas. Ajax want varied weapons in their attack, so on the opposite flank they are looking for a complementary profile: a quick one-on-one specialist who can hold the width and threaten in behind. With Edvardsen, Ouazane and Gloukh, Ajax already have several options on the left, but that specific type of player is still missing.

Using those principles as a guide, guest editor Peer Berwers has picked out five players for Voetbalzone who could fit the bill. He starts with three who could make an immediate impact, then moves on to two top talents and a few other interesting names worth a mention.

This is not a full scouting report, but an introduction for a wider audience. The statistics and player profiles mainly offer a first impression of why these players could interest Ajax. Want to know more about a player, think a name is missing or disagree with something? Be sure to let us know in the comments.