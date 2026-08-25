Fulham also had more control in midfield, which was always likely to happen after Alonso went with the untested central pairing of Romeo Lavia and Reece James in the absence of the injured Moises Caicedo. Argentina talisman Enzo Fernandez, who was booed by Chelsea fans in pre-season after his World Cup antics against England, had to make do with a place on the bench.

Fernandez came on just after the hour mark and completed 19 of his 21 passes in the face of more jeers whenever he touched the ball, this time from the Fulham faithful. He was instructed to sit deep and played it safe as Chelsea sought to hold on to the three points - a far cry from the all action No.8 role he thrived in under Maresca - so on the surface a proposed switch to Manchester City may not feel like that big of a deal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that City will launch a formal bid for Fernandez before the September 1 deadline, which could be in excess of £120m, but Chelsea probably wouldn't have enough time to find someone who can adequately fill his boots. The iPaper claims that the Blues have seen three offers for Bournemouth's Alex Scott rejected, and the Cherries have made it clear they have no desire to sell, with no concrete alternatives lined up for Alonso at this stage.

Fernandez's importance may have dwindled slightly because of Rogers' arrival; he will take the burden of delivering regular goals and assists away from the Argentine, but losing his technical prowess would still be a devastating blow. He's an adaptable all-rounder who can dictate the tempo from the back and keep a cool head under pressure. The partnership with the more defensively-minded Caicedo hasn't always worked, but Fernandez would be closer to the Ecuadorian in Alonso's system, with three centre-halves providing greater protection behind them.

Much like Grant Xhaka was for Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, Fernandez could be the lynchpin who opens up passing lanes for Chelsea's front three and breaks up play at will. It would make far more sense to keep him than to scramble for a last-minute replacement who does not have the same variety to their game.