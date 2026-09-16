Cavan Sullivan, Zavier Gozo and Mathis Albert in? Christian Pulisic and Chris Richards rested? Projecting the USMNT's roster for fall friendlies
The first camp of a new cycle is a time for change and, as a result, it's the most difficult time to project what a squad could look like. Does a coach go young? Do they take a swing on newcomers? Do they bring back much of the World Cup squad to continue momentum? Are any of these answers right? Are any wrong?
The coach in question for the U.S. Men's National Team is, of course, Mauricio Pochettino, and he says it's all a blank slate. Because of that, we can see just about anything for this upcoming window, which includes four friendlies.
From teenage stars to the oldest of veterans, everything is on the table, but who should Pochettino call up? GOAL takes a look at what the U.S. squad could look like when it's unveiled this week.
GOALKEEPERS
GOAL's picks: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Brian Schwake, Matt Turner
In the mix: Roman Celentano, Diego Kochen, Patrick Schulte
Pochettino said that he'll call in four goalkeepers, which means there will be at least one non-World Cup keeper in the mix. Will it be only one, though?
Freese is the obvious talking point given his blunder against Belgium, but leaving him out will look like punishment, whether intentional or not. Calling him in also gives him a chance to really rebuild his confidence, even if that moment will always be there on his resume regardless of what happens next.
Turner, meanwhile, is a tricky one due to his age profile, but he's a good teammate and a good veteran presence. Brady, meanwhile, is a younger goalkeeper with higher upside and that World Cup experience.
For the fourth spot, there are options. Kochen was around this summer as a training goalkeeper before his move to Lyngby, which has resulted in the playing time needed to progress. Schwake, though, is a breakout star in MLS fresh off an All-Star nod, which could earn him his first look under Pochettino, particularly if it's determined that Kochen could benefit from just a little bit more seasoning in Denmark.
DEFENDERS
Luca Bombino, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Neil Pierre, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty
In the mix: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, George Campbell, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Justin Che, Peyton Miller, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Frankie Westfield
Some familiar faces, of course, but some new ones, so we'll start there.
Pierre is one of the breakout stars of the MLS season, having emerged as a legitimate set-piece weapon. Is he ready for the international level? It is too early to tell, but, at the very least, he's earned it with his play in MLS so far. Meanwhile, the other new face, Bombino, recently left MLS for Stoke City and hasn't looked out of place, which is a good omen for his present and future.
As for the familiar ones, we'll start with Ream. He has not yet called time on his career and, particularly in a camp with so many young players, a veteran leader is needed to set the tone. Ream does that better than anyone. Does that mean he'll be here in 2030? Unlikely. And the same might hold true for 2028 - if the U.S. are involved with a rumored Copa America that year. Right now in 2026, though, he is the right kind of guide for this particular camp, which, it should be noted, includes a stop in his hometown.
Richards, of course, is a notable omission, but that's largely because he could use the time off given his summer injury issues. Everyone knows what Richards is and what he offers, so allowing him to recover a bit and focus on digging Crystal Palace out of their early-season hole is probably for the best.
MIDFIELDERS
Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Adri Mehmeti, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna, Cavan Sullivan, Malik Tillman
In the mix: Tanner Tessmann, Weston McKennie, Jack McGlynn, Gianluca Busio, Cristian Roldan, Rokas Pukstas, Niko Tsakiris
A very interesting mix of World Cup veterans, newcomers and players returning from the proverbial wilderness.
One who fits in the latter category is Musah, who has earned back his place with his performance so far this season. Now back at AC Milan, the 23-year-old isn't just a player for the present; he remains one for the future, even after missing out on this World Cup.
There are some players here for the long-term future, too. Sullivan is the obvious one, and he's earned it with his play with the Philadelphia Union. Adri Mehmeti has broken out with the Red Bulls, too, although his involvement depends on his recovery from a recent injury.
FORWARD
Mathis Albert, Folarin Balogun, Julian Hall, Zavier Gozo, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah
In the mix: Christian Pulisic, Justin Ellis, Brendan Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan, Alex Zendejas, Josh Sargent
The youth movement is easy to spot in the forward positions, huh?
Albert is the youngest, but, given his potential and the lack of real options at wingers, he's a player that's worth testing even if he's not fully ready. Gozo is further along but with similar logic, and he can play as a wingback, too.
At striker, much depends on Balogun's actual fitness, but the truth is that he can use the minutes given his issues on the club level. He's spelled by Hall and Pepi, with the former among the more interesting prospects and those with the most to gain as he prepares for a potential move to Europe, too.
Of those left out, Pulisic is the obvious one, but, due to his recent injury issues, there's no real reason to include him from a soccer standpoint. From a personal standpoint, he may be eager to send a message to both Pochettino and USMNT fans, though, so he is one to keep an eye on.