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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Zirkzee plays the absolute leading role in Manchester United friendly

Manchester United

Manchester United beat BK Rosenborg in a friendly. Michael Carrick's men were far too strong in Norway as they ran out 5-0 winners. Joshua Zirkzee stole the show for the visitors.

Academy product Shea Lacey, who also made first-team minutes last season, put Manchester United ahead. He dribbled into the penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner: 1-0.

Only after the break did the English giants pull further clear of Rosenborg. Joshua Zirkzee cut inside his direct opponent, rounded the goalkeeper and found the net: 2-0.

United then stretched their lead through 19-year-old Jacob Daveney and Harry Amass.

Ethan Williams also tapped in at the back post late on to make it 5-0, and that was the final score.

Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Before the new Premier League season starts, Manchester United still have matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Leeds United and AC Milan. The campaign begins on 22 August with an away game against Hull City.



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