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imago-sport-1081207522.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Bart DHanis

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Zidane surprise and include player with 200 appearances for PSV in first France squad

France

Olivier Boscagli has been called up to the France national team by Zinedine Zidane, L’Équipe report. The official squad will only be announced later.

The 28-year-old defender came through all of France's youth teams but has never made his debut for the senior side. That could now change.

Boscagli spent six years at PSV, between 2019 and 2025. The left-footed centre-back moved to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. In total, he made 204 appearances for the Eindhoven club.

Last season, the Monaco-born player found life difficult at Brighton and spent plenty of time on the bench, but he has since become an undisputed starter.

So far, he has started every match and is making a big impression on the south coast, which is why Zidane has selected him for the upcoming Nations League matches.

At the end of this month, Zidane's side face Turkey, Belgium and Italy respectively. It will be Zidane's debut as national team manager.


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