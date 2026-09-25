Zidane's first official line-up: notable changes

Zinedine Zidane takes charge of his first match as France manager on Friday evening, when Les Bleus travel to Turkey to open their UEFA Nations League campaign. Anticipation is sky-high for the debut of a man returning to the spotlight some 20 years after he hung up his boots.

He has made a number of notable calls with his line-up. Zidane goes with a back four of Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix and Truffert, the last of whom starts for the first time with the French national team.

Cherki, Koné and Rabiot make up the midfield, while Olise, Dembélé and Mbappé lead the front line in a formation closer to 4-3-3.

Turkey line up as expected, with Çakır in goal behind Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı and Kadıoğlu. Özcan and Yüksek take on the holding role.

Leading the Turkish attack is the trio of Arda Güler, Kökçü and Uzun behind striker Yılmaz, in a 4-2-3-1 shape.