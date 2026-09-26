France beat Turkey 1-0 on Friday evening, in Zinedine Zidane's first match at the helm of Les Bleus' technical staff.

According to Foot Mercato, the French delegation arrived in Belgium on Saturday, preparing for their second UEFA Nations League match against Belgium on Monday.

Zidane may hand Les Bleus two fresh faces for the clash against Belgium.

L'Équipe report that Andy Diouf, an unused substitute against Turkey, could start at left-back in place of Adrien Truffert, who impressed in his second international outing.

Lucas Da Cunha may also feature in midfield, most likely in the defensive anchor role.

Both could equally come off the bench for their first international appearances, with Zidane keen to share minutes around his squad.