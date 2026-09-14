Zidane monitors Mourinho's start: a striking statement from a Real Madrid legend

Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid star and coach, has praised the work of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu, insisting the club are enjoying a fine start under their new man. The Frenchman spoke on the sidelines of the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in Madrid.

Spanish website "Defensa Central" report that Zidane touched only briefly on Real Madrid's situation. Even so, he sent a clear message of support to Mourinho following the team's positive start to the campaign.

"Real Madrid are performing very well, as is always the case," Zidane said. "Mourinho has succeeded in getting the team into an excellent condition." It was a direct tribute to the Portuguese coach and the job he has done since taking charge.

The comments followed Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos kept finding the net despite spells in which their control and performance dipped, an area Mourinho is still working to improve.

Coming from Zidane, the praise carries real weight. He knows exactly what Real Madrid demand and understands the pressures inside the club, having led the team as both a player and a coach. During his time in the dugout, he managed a dressing room packed with stars.