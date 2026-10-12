Zamalek have come out swinging at the officials who took charge of the Cairo derby, a game Al Ahly won 2-0.

Posting on X, the club confirmed they will lodge an official complaint with the Egyptian Football Association against the main referees' committee.

The White Club claim refereeing injustice cost them the match and wasted the work of their players and coaching staff.

"The use of an unknown refereeing team, one far below the stature of the match, led to a series of decisions deliberately and crudely directed against Zamalek, which affected the course and the result of the match," the statement read.

Citing refereeing experts, Zamalek added: "There were two penalties not awarded to us, as well as the failure to review more than one incident in our favour through the video technology."

Blame landed squarely on the referees' committee. Zamalek argue it had been swayed by the campaign waged against it before the league began, leaving no fairness and a body that deliberately favoured and flattered one party at their expense.

The White Giants won't stand idly by. They vowed to protect the rights of the club and its supporters, and voiced deep displeasure at how the referees' committee is currently run, pointing to the errors of the Slovenian referee in the derby as proof.

"There are people inside the referees' committee who need to review themselves regarding the selection of referees, and to be equal to the responsibility, so that fairness is the basis of refereeing in matches," the statement concluded.



