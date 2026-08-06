Youri Baas from Ajax to PSV? ‘If he really misses out...’

The analysts on Voetbalpraat would not be surprised if PSV moved for Ajax's Youri Baas. The 23-year-old defender is in danger of slipping down the pecking order under coach Míchel Sánchez.

Marciano Vink is frustrated by that. "It cannot be the case that Baas, who over the past two or three seasons was one of the few who really kept standing and repeatedly helped Ajax build from the back, has now suddenly ended up on the sidelines. I would find that strange."

During pre-season, Baas struggled with his fitness, which means Aaron Bouwman and Daley Blind currently make up the central pairing. That has also raised the question in recent weeks of whether Ajax can soon play with two left-footed centre-backs.

Then presenter Jan Joost van Gangelen throws a really spicy idea at the analysts. "Maybe PSV can still knock on Ajax's door. If he really does fall by the wayside..."

Anco Jansen likes the sound of it. "Youri Baas to PSV? I would not think that was a crazy idea. Seriously. Jan Joost has just slipped that one in!"

Thijs Zwagerman joins in as well. "Of course this is never going to happen, but with Baas I sometimes ask myself which foreign club is otherwise going to snap him up."

For now, Baas remains under contract at Ajax until mid-2028. According to Transfermarkt, the left-footer is worth around €20 million.