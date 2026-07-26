Younes Ebnoutalib's international future remains up in the air. The German-Moroccan striker has confirmed he is yet to decide which nation he will represent, leaving the door open to both Morocco and Germany in the months ahead.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward spoke on the sidelines of his side's training camp in Grassau. There he opened up about his international future, disclosed details of previous contact with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, and addressed the prospect of playing for Germany.

Ebnoutalib made clear he has not settled on a final choice, insisting he stays open to turning out for either country.

Speaking in comments carried by the website "Foot Africa", he said: "It is clear that playing for the national team is one of my goals. I am open to representing Morocco or Germany."

Missing out on Morocco's squad for the 2026 World Cup stung. The striker admitted his disappointment at the snub, convinced his form warranted a place with the Atlas Lions.

"I felt disappointed, but I respect this decision," he added. "I was very happy for Ayoub Amimoun. I cannot change what happened, and we will see what the future holds for us."

Contact with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation had flowed steadily over the years, Ebnoutalib revealed, before it dried up once he dropped into Germany's second and then third divisions.

That slide down the ladder, he explained, is what killed off talks over a Morocco call-up.

Would he answer a call from Germany, now coached by Jürgen Klopp? Ebnoutalib had no doubts. "Of course I would accept the call-up," he said. "Who could refuse?"