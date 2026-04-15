Daley Blind, 36, is set to return to Ajax next season, according to club correspondent Tim van Duijn of Voetbal International.

When asked about the club’s transfer plans on the show, he stated, “The most obvious name is Daley Blind. If you could fill one spot, it would be him.”

“Talks broke down last summer and winter when Girona demanded a fee of around €500,000–€600,000, and Ajax refused to meet that release clause,” he adds.

Because Blind will be a free agent in the summer and wants to end his career at Ajax, Van Duijn is confident the move will happen.

Blind is enjoying a strong campaign with Girona, but his contract expires this summer and will not be renewed, leaving the 108-cap international free to seek a new challenge.

Blind previously spent two spells at Ajax, making 333 appearances and winning seven Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups.

He also played abroad for Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and was once sent on loan to FC Groningen by Ajax to gain experience.