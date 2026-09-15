Barcelona have finally found a player who could follow in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal, but this time he comes from Mexico. The comparison did not come from a journalist or an agent. It came from the very man who discovered Yamal and honed him with his own hands.

Rafa Marquez, the Barcelona legend, former coach of their reserve side and current coach of the Mexican national team, has placed young star Gilberto Mora in the same bracket as Lamine Yamal. What he sees in Mora today, he insists, is a carbon copy of what he saw in Yamal before the winger exploded onto the scene. The words will rattle the offices of the Camp Nou.

Marquez's statement: "They took him from me in a month"

Speaking in an interview reported by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marquez drew on his memories of coaching Barcelona Atletic to talk about the 17-year-old Mexican talent.

Marquez said: "The same thing happened to me with Lamine Yamal. I promoted him to a higher level, then they took him from me within a month. Their style is similar, and their attributes are close."

Age is no barrier, the Mexican coach added. He would not rule out any player because he is young, and the only criterion is performance and contribution at club level. The message is clear: he is preparing Mora for the senior national team.

Who is Gilberto Mora, the Mexican Yamal?

Gilberto Mora is a forward for Tijuana, and one of the standout stars of the last Under-20 World Cup held in Chile, where he led Mexico with striking displays.

Young he may be, but Mora plays as a versatile forward who usually starts from the left wing. He dribbles superbly, has real pace, and works both feet with a slight preference for his right.

That brilliance has put him on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs. His name has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United, plus the American side Inter Miami where Lionel Messi plays. His agent is the famous Brazilian Rafaela Pimenta.

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Barcelona watching, but have not moved yet

According to the Spanish newspaper, Barcelona have followed the player for a long time and rate him highly within the club's football management. Yet they have made no official offer, no concrete step to sign him.

Rafa Marquez knows exactly what exceptional talent looks like at 17. His words could be the push Barcelona need to move before Real Madrid or one of the Premier League giants snatches another jewel from under their noses.