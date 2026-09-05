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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Yamal raises Flick's concerns ahead of Valencia clash

L. Yamal
H. Flick
Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga
Spain
Germany

New details within hours

Lamine Yamal was missing from Barcelona's final group session before Sunday's trip to the Mestalla to face Valencia in La Liga.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalan side's number 10 stayed inside the gymnasium at the training ground while the rest of Hansi Flick's available squad worked under the coach. Yamal had dazzled last Monday at the Spotify Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano, scoring two magnificent goals.

Flick faces the media at midday today to preview the meeting with Valencia. A win would tighten Barcelona's grip at the summit after Real Madrid's defeat to Real Betis. The coach may also shed more light on why Yamal sat out the group session.

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